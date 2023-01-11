Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Wins Best Comedy Series At 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ABC mockumentary was one of the night’s big winners.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards took place yesterday inside The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this year’s ceremony honored Abbott Elementary.

Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. This was the first time the HFPA recognized the ABC sitcom in that particular category.

In addition, Quinta Brunson won the award for Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series. Her co-star, Tyler James Williams, collected the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Television Series.

Abbott Elementary has racked up various industry awards since its premiere in December 2021. The show won two Emmy Awards in September, including an Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series victory for Brunson.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, also earned a Best Supporting Actress nod at the 2023 Golden Globes. However, Julia Garner won that award for Netflix’s Ozark.

The cast of Abbott Elementary features Brunson, Williams, Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti. The HFPA nominated James for Best Supporting Actress as well. She also scored a Supporting Actress nomination at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Abbott Elementary made its way into Hip Hop news articles last week. The “Read-A-Thon” episode namedropped “Pump It Up” hitmaker Joe Budden which garnered an appreciative response from The Joe Budden Podcast host.