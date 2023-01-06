Joe Budden Responds To Name-Drop On ‘Abbott Elementary’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

This week’s edition of Abbott Elementary presented a subplot about podcasting. The Joe Budden Podcast got a shout-out on the ABC sitcom.

The “Read-A-Thon” episode featured the character Jacob Hill (played by Chris Perfetti) starting a podcast club at the school. During a conversation about the “podfather” of podcasting one of Mr. Hill’s students mentioned Joe Budden.

“Not the Podfather @JoeBudden on Abbot Elementary 😂😂,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the Joe Budden scene in the mockumentary. Budden quote-tweeted that person and added, “Nah don’t gas me… I love that show lol.” Four minutes later, he also posted, “That’s 🔥.”

Budden was not the only person in his camp to react to the on-screen name-drop. In addition, the retired rapper’s manager, Ian Schwartzman, tweeted, “Joe is [a] star. It’s ok to admit. He made broadcasting cool. We changed the game forever. #AbbottElementary.”

Joe Budden Enters A New Year Following A Controversial 2022

Last year saw Joe Budden’s name included in quite a few salacious headlines. The 42-year-old New Jersey native found himself in a war of words with Cocktails with Queens hosts Claudia Jordan and Vivica A. Fox.

Prior to that public feud, Budden had to address his sexuality after saying he would have “fizz coming out of” B2K member Lil Fizz. To end speculation of him being bisexual, the “Pump It Up” rhymer told his audience he is a heterosexual man.

Budden’s 2022 also included a continuation of his dispute with former co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay. The New Rory & Mal podcasters did not settle the bad blood with their former friend after parting ways two years ago.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Perfetti. The television series has won numerous industry awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. ABC’s Abbott Elementary premieres Wednesdays at 9 pm ET.

Nah don’t gas me.. i love that show lol https://t.co/EvmdudLcEG — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) January 5, 2023

That’s 🔥 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) January 5, 2023