Joe Budden Reacts To Alleged Lil Fizz OnlyFans Leak: “I’d Break That Lil Boy”  

Joe Budden said, “I’d have fizz coming out of Fizz,” in response to the alleged leak featuring explicit images of Lil Fizz’s backside.

Joe Budden’s reaction to the recent purported leak from Lil Fizz’s OnlyFans account has reignited the speculation surrounding his sexuality.

The B2K artist went viral last week when an alleged OnlyFans leak, showing him exposing his backside in multiple graphic photos, hit the net.

“Lil Fizz, you’re lucky I didn’t see this news sooner,” Joe said as one of his co-hosts introduced the topic.

When his co-hosts joked that as the “OnlyFans King,” he should have seen the photos before the alleged leak, Budden implied that Fizz is not his type.

“Do I like skinny people?” Joe Budden replied before adding, “Lil Fizz too small for me. I’d break that lil boy. I’d have fizz coming out of Fizz.” Check out his comments in the clip below.

Joe Budden’s sexuality became a topic of conversation last year after a viral clip of him saying, “I’m bisexual,” surfaced online. However, the snippet was out of context, as he was referencing DaBaby being canceled for his homophobic Rolling Loud remarks. Budden claimed the situation was “extortion” and joked about being bisexual to avoid the LGBTQ+ community’s wrath.

“How do I spread this news?” he asked. “How do I spread the word? Listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down. I’ve seen enough.”

Joe Budden Says It’s “Intrusive” To Ask Someone About Their Sexuality

He later addressed his sexuality during an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast.

“I’m not ready to share my personal journey,” he sarcastically replied when asked if he is bisexual. “I’m not ready to let you guys into my world.”

He continued, “Only in Hip-Hop do n##### think that’s cool. ‘Yo, I heard you say something. Do you like dick?’ Only in Hip-Hop do n##### think that that’s not an intrusive question.”

Lil Fizz Responds To Alleged OnlyFans Leak

While Lil Fizz has kept silent about Joe Budden’s comments, he denied being the person in the leaked images.

“This s### crazy, the levels these chicks will go to, to try to destroy and ruin you,” he wrote on Instagram. “Wow unbelievable! Y’all have a happy holiday, that is NOT ME!”