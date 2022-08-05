TDE’s Doechii Drops ‘She/Her/Black B*tch’ EP 

Jaylah “Doechii” Hickmon signed to Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records earlier this year. The Florida native has now released her first EP under the TDE/Capitol banner.
Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. executive produced Doechii’s she/her/ black b*tch project. The 5-track EP includes production by Kal Banx, Hit-Boy, Bankroll Got It, and Devin Malik.
“Many times I’ve been referred to as a ‘b####’ as a way to gaslight me out of certain spaces, something I think many people can relate to in one way or another,” says Doechii. “Lots of people will call you various names for doing something differently.”
Doechii adds, “So I decided to take ownership of the ‘black b####’ and title my EP she/her/black b*tch and reclaim that m############ power. So if you’ve ever been put down for being yourself, just remember you’re powerful and unapologetic- these songs are for you.”
Prior to dropping she/her/ black b*tch, Doechii also let loose 2020’s Oh the Places You’ll Go and 2021’s BRA-LESS. Fellow Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist, SZA, jumped on the “Persuasive” track in July.
Plus, Doechii’s catalog includes songs such as “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” “B*tch I’m Nice,” and “Crazy.” She also partnered with David Guetta, Afrojack, Missy Elliott, and Bia for the “Trampoline” collaboration.
2022 has been a breakout year for Doechii. The BET Awards tapped her to perform at the 2022 ceremony. She earned a Push Performance of the Year nomination at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as well.
Doechii also landed a spot on this year’s coveted XXL Freshman Class cover. Additionally, Doechii’s “Persuasive” made it onto former United States President Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist.