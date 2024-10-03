AllHipHop

DDG Fires Back At Critics Over His Take On 9-to-5 Careers

By: London JennnCategory: News

DDG is responding to critics calling him out after his remarks about workers with 9-5 careers caused a stir online.

DDG is clapping back over criticism that he shaded 9-5 workers during a recent interview. 

“A 9-to-5 should only be used to fund your own business,” he said on the “No Ordinary” podcast. “I don’t think nobody should ever get a job and say, ‘I’m gon be the 10-year best employee of the year. Nobody should ever think that,” the 26-year-old said. 

DDG warned that a single mistake could lead to an employee getting terminated, whereas employers get to do the hiring and firing. 

“It’s nothing wrong with a 9-to-5, but it’s what you doing with the 9-to-5,” he added. “You shouldn’t be working a 9-to-5 to take care of your life for the rest of your life.” 

However, his comments caused a stir online, and DDG hopped on X (Twitter) to elaborate. 

“Just my opinion,” he wrote. “If u aspire to be a boss one day. u have to invest in yourself. nun wrong wit working a 9-5 for your entire life tho if u cool wit it. i just like to motivate people to dream bigger.” 

The backlash continued despite the clarification, but DDG didn’t hesitate to fire back.  

“If YouTube shutdown tomorrow you’d probably change your mind about a 9-5. Never talk down on regular jobs, these people are the ones keeping society running. Entertainers are here today and gone tomorrow,” one critic wrote.  

“man shut yo b#### ass up,” the rapper and content creator snapped.  

Another user called DDG’s remarks a “RARE L DDG,” adding, “Everyone shouldn’t be a business owner. Shut up bruh please.” 

Again, DDG hit back. “no, you shut up keeyuh,” he replied. Check out his reactions below.

  