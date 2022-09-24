DDG Jokes About Martin Luther King Jr. Canceling Racism

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DDG made the comment while addressing the racist backlash his girlfriend Halle Bailey faced for starring in ‘The Little Mermaid’ remake.

DDG raised some eyebrows with his comments about racism on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

The 24-year-old rapper jokingly claimed Martin Luther King Jr. canceled racism in an interview with Bootleg Kev. DDG mentioned MLK while discussing the hate his girlfriend Halle Bailey received for starring in The Little Mermaid.

“She be laughing it off,” he said. “They be going a little too hard. But I feel like the people is more attacking the character rather than her personally. I feel like it’s caught in the crossfire ‘cause she’s playing the character.”

He continued, “I didn’t know people was this racist. I didn’t know this was a thing, I thought this s### was gone already … I thought Martin Luther King [Jr.] canceled that s### out. This s### is crazy.”

DDG’s MLK remark was taken at face value by one outlet, which shared the clip on social media. He responded on Instagram, saying he made the comment in jest.

“I was valedictorian in high school obviously MLK ain’t stop racism,” he wrote. “It’s called exaggeration lol see this what’s wrong with our people these days. We attack each other all day every day and no one else smh.. #BLM y’all have a blessed one.”

Check out DDG’s interview below. The Little Mermaid discussion begins around the 21-minute mark.