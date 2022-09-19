‘Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Hit With Gun Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DDG was arrested for gun possession in June. He later claimed his case was dismissed, but he’s still facing misdemeanor charges.

DDG reportedly faces multiple misdemeanor charges following his June arrest for gun possession.

According to TMZ, DDG was charged with one count of carrying a loaded weapon, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of reckless driving. The Los Angeles City Attorney brought charges against the 24-year-old rapper after the Los Angeles County District Attorney didn’t.

A few months ago, DDG claimed the case had been dismissed. He said he avoided misdemeanor charges in a video posted on social media.

“My case has been dismissed or rejected,” he declared. “I don’t got a felony, and I don’t got a misdemeanor.”

If convicted, DDG could be sentenced to a year in jail for each weapons charge. The reckless driving charge comes with a maximum sentence of 90 days behind bars.

DDG is dating singer Halle Bailey, who’s been making headlines as the star of the upcoming film The Little Mermaid. Disney’s live-action remake of the 1989 animated movie premieres in 2023.

Ahead of The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey starred in her boyfriend DDG’s “If I Want You” music video. The video has racked up well over a million views since its release in August.

Watch “If I Want You” below.