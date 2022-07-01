DDG To Haters Celebrating His Arrest: Suck My Balls

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DDG has a few words for anyone that found joy in his recent legal issues. On June 6, Los Angeles area police arrested the Michigan-raised rapper born Darryl Granberry for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

However, prosecutors reportedly rejected the case and decided not to pursue charges against DDG. The 2021 XXL Freshman Class member took to social media to share the news with his followers and take aim at his haters.

“My case has been dismissed, or rejected,” stated DDG on Instagram. “I don’t got a felony, and I don’t got a misdemeanor. Shout out Dimitri. 1-0 in the ring and 1-0 in the courtroom. That’s just how it goes. So for all you n##### that were online, on Twitter tweeting, ‘Yes, he’s locked up.’ – suck my balls.”

DJ Akademiks reposted DDG’s video to his own Instagram account. The longtime YouTuber then jumped into Ak’s comments section to mention controversial internet personality Charleston White.

“My lawyer’s name is Charleston White if anybody wanna book him. He gon get [you] off immediately🔥,” wrote DDG. That post garnered nearly 3,000 likes and over 150 replies.

Previously, DDG seemingly reacted to news of his arrest making headlines. On June 8, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” performer tweeted, “The devil working overtime to stop these blessings.”

With those particular legal matters behind him, DDG can focus on his upcoming mini-tour. The Epic Records signee will hit Chicago, Atlanta, and New York City later this month.

DDG made an appearance at this year’s BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. He attended the ceremony with singer/actress Halle Bailey of the Chloe x Halle duo. The celebrity couple walked the event’s red carpet together.