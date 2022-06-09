DDG Posts First Statement Since Gun Possession Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Michigan native is out on bond.

On June 6, Los Angeles area law enforcement arrested rising rapper Darryl “DDG” Granberry. The 24-year-old YouTuber reportedly faces felony possession of a concealed weapon charges.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials released Granberry the following day on a $35,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on June 28.

“The devil working overtime to stop these blessings,” tweeted DDG on Wednesday afternoon. That post collected over 6,000 likes on Twitter.

the devil working overtime to stop these blessings — DDG 🌙 (@PontiacMadeDDG) June 8, 2022

Prior to his arrest, DDG began teasing a new track titled “Storyteller.” The forthcoming song will be available for streaming on DSPs beginning June 19.

“Storyteller” will follow “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna which dropped in February. DDG also teamed up again with his “Moonwalking in Calabasas” collaborator Blueface for their “Meat This” single.

DDG also made headlines in April after he shared a controversial take on modern Hip Hop. The Epic recording artist declared, “Today’s rappers are 10x better than the rappers back in the [day]… Respectfully.”