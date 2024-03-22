DDG Declares Sexyy Red Top 5 Female Rapper Of All Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Has Sexyy Red stamped her name among the all-time greatest women in Hip Hop history? Rapper/YouTuber DDG made that bold declaration about the “Pound Town” performer.

“[Sexyy Red] top 5 female rapper of all time,” DDG tweeted on Wednesday (March 20). The Pontiac, Michigan native’s post amassed more than 2.3 million views on the X social media platform.

Red shared her reaction to DDG putting her in contention for the title of GOAT female rapper. The St. Louis representative wrote, “Dey not gon like you fa dis one [face with tears of joy emojis].”

Dey not gon like you fa dis one 😂😂 https://t.co/451OOToX3o — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 21, 2024

While Sexyy Red did not break out on a mainstream level until 2023, the self-described Hood Hottest Princess has been releasing music for over five years. For example, her Ghetto Superstar mixtape arrived in 2021.

“Pound Town” became her first national hit when the Tay Keith-produced single peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Hip-Hop superstar Nicki Minaj hopped on the official remix/sequel.

Sexyy Red continues to rack up streams. Her latest single “Get It Sexyy” remains at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA daily rankings. Industry forecasters project the song to debut in the Top 20 of the Hot 100.