Nicki Minaj Gets “Ratchet” On ‘Pound Town’ Remix With Sexyy Red And Tay Keith 

Nicki Minaj surprised fans with some new music on Friday, hoping on the remix to Sexyy Red And Tay Keith's "Pound Town"

Nicki Minaj has given a surprise assist to Sexyy Red and Tay Keith’s “Pound Town,” jumping on the remix to the viral hit.

“Pound Town 2” came seemingly out of nowhere, and fans were surprised to see the shock announcement Friday (May 26).

The rising rapper from St. Louis, who NLE Choppa dog walked in his controversial “S### Me Out” video, took to Instagram to thank the NYC icon for “blessin my track.”

Nicki Minaj Says She Wrote Her “Pound Town 2” Verse In A Few Hours

Nicki Minaj began trending once the news was out, but her most diehard fans were already in the know. She emailed the Barbz revealing the collab, calling it, ‘A lil sum sum that I know we gon turn up to on tour.” She also let slip that she wrote the verse in just over three hours and warned that she made the already explicit song even more raunchy.

“I’m so excited for this dope new collaboration. I ain’t get this ratchet in a minute chile!!!” she penned.

“I met with Sexyy Red & found her to be so down to earth and sweet” Nicki said before adding, “I couldn’t hear myself on this song at first but once I let go & decided to just have fun with a bad b!ch, I ended up LOVING how it came out!” Listen to Nicki Minaj on “Pound Town 2” at the end of the page.

One of the most quoted lines on the original track was Sexyy Red’s “My coochie pink, my booty-hole brown.” She said her entire verse was all off the dome, her first-ever freestyle, and addressed her explicit lyrics.

“When I’m rapping, I just say stuff about myself. I’ll describe anything,” she explained to Complex earlier this month. “If I’ve got some tight nails on, I’m going to say something about my nails or my outfit. So I was really out of town, thugging with my rounds, and then I’m like, ‘My coochie pink, my booty-hole brown.’ It was true! So I said it.”