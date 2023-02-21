De La Soul’s Maseo Breaks Silence Following Trugoy The Dove’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On Monday (February 20), Maseo shared a throwback photo of himself, Prince Paul, Trugoy The Dove and Posdnuos signing their Tommy Boy contract alongside Monica Lynch and Tom Silverman.

De La Soul suffered an insurmountable loss on February 13 when one-third of the group, Trugoy The Dove, died. Just a week removed from the most tragic event in De La Soul’s 35-year history, Maseo is reflecting on their journey with a series of Instagram posts.

On Monday (February 20), Maseo shared a throwback photo of himself, Prince Paul, Trugoy The Dove and Posdnuos signing their Tommy Boy contract alongside Monica Lynch and Tom Silverman. He wrote in the caption, “This is the day we signed our contract with Tommy Boy. Much Love And Respect To Monica Lynch.”

In a follow-up post, Maseo uploaded a photo of an old De La Soul medallion and wrote simply, “Since 1988.” On both posts, condolences and support poured in from the likes of DJ Premier, Dante Ross, Diamond D, Busta Rhymes and Kid Capri.

Maseo did post a video last week of a kid calling chocolate milk “good s###.” He touched on Trugoy’s death briefly, writing, “Considering everything that I’m going through with the loss of my Big Brother Dave, this clip actually brought some laughter and joy to me this morning. I hope it does the same for you.”

Similarly, the Hip-Hop community rushed to his side. Lord Finesse wrote, “Sorry for your loss. My condolences to all families feeling the pain of this tremendous loss. Can’t begin to imagine the magnitude. You already know my brother I’m here if you need me.” Public Enemy’s DJ Lord added, “Sending our most sincerest condolences brother…from me and the whole @publicenemy family.”

De La Soul was poised to have a monster year. On March 3, the group’s initial six albums—including 1989’s groundbreaking debut 3 Feet High & Rising—will be available on DSPs for the first time. The hard-won victory feels bittersweet without all three members physically here to celebrate. But, Trugoy’s legacy will undoubtedly live on in the music.