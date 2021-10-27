Dealer Pleads Guilty To Supplying Drugs That Led To Mac Miller’s Death

The drug dealer who supplied Mac Miller with the fentanyl-laced pills that led to his death pleaded guilty on Monday.

TMZ reports at the hearing on Monday (Oct. 25), Steven Miller agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of distribution of fentanyl. In exchange, an additional charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was dropped.

Walter still faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Additionally, he could be subject to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $1 million “All parties agree that this is a just and fair disposition of the case,” Walter’s lawyer said in a statement. The prosecution recommends a sentence of 17 years in prison and 5 years supervised release.

Prosecutors highlight the fact that Walter’s guilty plea means knew he was selling Mac Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Furthermore, Walter was on supervised release for his involvement in a prior drug case when he sold Mac the pills.

According to the plea agreement, filed in federal court in the Central District of California, Walter “knowingly and intentionally directed Ryan Michael Reavis to distribute fentanyl in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills, to Cameron James Pettit” on September 4th, 2018. Reavis was the runner and Walter, the dealer who went on to deliver the pills to Mac Miller.

Miller died three days later in September 2018. The toxicology results revealed Mac had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system. He was only 26 years old at the time of his death.

Mac Miller’s Music Lives On

Mac’s music still lives on through his fans. His 2014 Faces mixtape was released to streaming platforms for the first time in September. It debuted at No. 3 on Top Album Sales. The vinyl was released on October 15 and has broken records.

‘Faces’ mixtape debuts at #1 on this week’s Vinyl Albums chart with the biggest sales week for a rap album in Nielsen history (32K).”