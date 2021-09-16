Mac Miller’s ‘Faces’ Mixtape Coming To Streaming Services

Mac Miller’s acclaimed mixtape ‘Faces,’ which originally dropped in 2014, will be available on streaming services for the first time in October.

Mac Miller’s acclaimed mixtape Faces is finally being released on streaming services.

The late rapper’s estate announced Faces will arrive on digital service providers such as Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal on October 15. Vinyl copies of the project, which are available now for pre-order, are scheduled to ship the same day.

Mac Miller’s Faces was originally released as a free download in 2014. The mixtape featured guest appearances by Rick Ross, ScHoolboy Q, Earl Sweatshirt, Ab-Soul and Vince Staples, among others.

Producers for the project included Thundercat, 9th Wonder, ID Labs and Miller himself under his Larry Fisherman pseudonym. E. Dan of ID Labs, one of Miller’s longtime collaborators, was one of the forces behind getting Faces on streaming services.

“Coolest birthday present I’ll get today is being able to officially announce that @MacMiller ‘Faces’ is dropping Oct. 15th on DSPs,” E. Dan wrote on Twitter. “A lot of work was put into getting this masterpiece into the streaming world and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

Coolest birthday present I’ll get today is being able to officially announce that @MacMiller ‘Faces’ is dropping Oct. 15th on DSPs. A lot of work was put into getting this masterpiece into the streaming world and I’m so proud to be a part of it pic.twitter.com/bCspDbtxB7 — E. Dan (@IdlabsMusic) September 15, 2021

Ahead of the Faces rerelease, Miller’s estate also dropped a new video for the song “Colors And Shapes.” The visuals were directed by Sam Mason.

“The track felt very visual to me—like it had its own world,” Mason said in a statement. “This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of Ralph and a story emerged.”

He continued, “To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room—little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood—growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist.”

Check out the video for “Colors And Shapes” below.