Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry- O” Harris isn’t shy about his support of Donald Trump. On October 28, he spoke at a Trump rally in New York City, where he officially endorsed Trump for reelection.

But according to a recent Instagram post from Harris, he thinks his political views got The Breakfast Club to pull their recent interview.

On Monday (November 4), the reformed drug dealer shared: “I have a lot of respect for @cthagod and @breakfastclubam for what they do for our community. I was invited on for an interview Oct 24th, where I thought we had a thought provoking conversation.

“I am wondering why the interview never went live? Especially when Charlamagne knew that I had challenged both candidates on their political policies which would be part of the interview. Maybe once the politics got deep, there was an uncomfortable realization that the Breakfast Club and Community 1st had too much in common, even though we were on opposite sides of the political spectrum? I believe that through healthy conversation and debate, comes enlightenment and unity.”

Perhaps to his surprise, The Breakfast Club wound up posting it on Tuesday (November 5), mere hours after Harris posted.

Harris spent over three decades in prison following his arrest for attempted murder and drug trafficking. Trump granted Harris clemency as one of his last actions as president, freeing him on his last day in office along with Kodak Black and several others.

“If it wasn’t for Donald Trump, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” Harris told the MAGA crowd. “So I wanna thank President Donald Trump for allowing me for stand here in front of you today. It’s a bigger story — gotta let you know about it! God spoke to his heart and Donald Trump signed with his heart my release after 33 years. God spoke to his heart.”

Harris spoke to AllHipHop about the upcoming election last month but was undecided at the time.

“My concern is the community first and whoever supports that,” he explained. “I thanked Trump for letting me out. I done that. You know what I mean? Three years ago, I thanked him for that. I really meant that. I thank God every day for that. But when it comes to the community, I don’t play with that. So it’s about who has the policies or are willing to get behind policies that will affect our daily lives.”

Harris provided crucial financial backing to help launch Death Row in the early ’90s, which went on to sign legendary artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur, among others. His involvement helped build the foundation of Death Row, although he didn’t remain an active part of the label due to his incarceration in the early stages of its success.

Harris’s history is complex; he was a former drug dealer and businessman with connections in both the music and entertainment industries. His crimes caught up to him and he was sentenced to a lengthy prison term due to drug trafficking and other charges. During his time in prison, he supported Death Row financially, working through intermediaries, including Suge Knight, to set up the label.

After serving more than three decades in prison, Harris was released in early 2021. Since then, he’s shown interest in making a positive impact, focusing on various business ventures and advocating for criminal justice reform. His influence remains significant, given his legacy with Death Row Records and his broader involvement in the industry.