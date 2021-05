As part of the Death Row Records 30th-anniversary celebration, the Los Angeles-based company presents the “Death Row Experience.” The virtual retrospective gallery is now open to the public online.

“Death Row Experience” was created by Flux88 Studios in partnership with digital designer TillaVision. Previously, TillaVision worked with recording artists such as Nas, DJ Khaled, Swae Lee, Cardi B, JuiceWRLD, and Pop Smoke.

“It’s been an honor and pleasure to work with Death Row Records, bringing its incredible history to the web in virtual reality for the first time,” said TillaVision. “We’re laying the groundwork for infinitely explorable space fans can enjoy their favorite Death Row Records music and memories.”

TillaVision added, “We’ve gamified the site by adding a scavenger hunt and incorporated NFT sales, exclusive merch, and even working phone lines that fans can call. We created the ‘Death Row Experience’ to honor the artists and entertain the fans. Enjoy this first look into the expanding Death Row virtual universe.”

Death Row Records was founded in 1991 by Andre “Dr. Dre” and Marion “Suge” Knight. The label was once home to Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, and other rap stars. The legendary Hip Hop company is now owned by Entertainment One (eOne).

“Death Row is one of the most influential labels in Hip Hop. 30 years later, its musical legacy continues to make an impact in music and beyond. We are excited to celebrate this anniversary and highlight the label’s seminal albums and accomplishments throughout the year,” stated Sean Stevenson, eOne’s EVP & GM, Music.

New features, easter eggs, and virtual buildings will be added to the “Death Row Experience” on the 30th of each month for the rest of the year. Fans can also participate in the online museum by uploading their own photos and videos. The fan exhibit is scheduled to open on June 30.

In March, Death Row Records announces the brand was offering special 30th Anniversary blockchain-based NFTs. Plus, re-released cassette versions of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Doggy Dogg’s Doggystyle, 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me, and Makaveli’s The Don Killuminati (7 Day Theory) became available in April.