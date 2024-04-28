Death Sentence For Toomaj Salehi—”The 2Pac Of Iran”—Sparks International Protests

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Outcry intensifies following the severe sentencing of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who faces execution for his protest-involved music.

Salehi, an outspoken critic of his country’s regime, has consistently used his platform to publicly support the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini under the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Amini’s death had sparked widespread unrest across Iran, particularly concerning women’s rights and freedoms. The details of Salehi’s sentencing were condemned heavily, with major human rights organizations and artists worldwide calling attention to the severity of the punishment he faces for his activism and music.

At a rally in Chicago, protestors from various backgrounds stood in solidarity against what they claim is an injustice not only to Salehi but also to the very essence of artistic freedom.

Salehi, often compared to 2Pac due to his bold lyrics and significant impact on Persian youth, has become an emblematic figure in the fight against oppression in Iran.

His arrest in October 2022 marked a high-profile case that received international attention, especially after reports of his supposed torture by government forces surfaced, indicating the lengths to which authorities were prepared to go to silence dissent.

Looking into Salehi’s background, his involvement in music and activism was deep-rooted in addressing and unveiling the systemic issues plaguing his country.

His lyrical content, predominantly critical of the Iranian government, reached a wide audience, earning him substantial support and equally significant backlash from the regime.

Legal representatives and various rights groups have announced plans to appeal Salehi’s death sentence, challenging the legality and fairness of the trial.

Even the recording academy, which produces the Grammy awards, had something to say about Salehi’s death sentence for expressing himself.

“The Recording Academy is deeply troubled by the recent news regarding Toomaj Salehi. No artist anywhere should have to fear for their life or livelihood when expressing themselves through their art,” the organization said in a statement.

“Music is a powerful force for good in the world and is needed today more than ever. We stand with music creators around the globe who use their gifts to shed light on the human condition and will continue to work tirelessly to protect artistic freedom,” the statement said.

As global outrage continues to grow, many wait to see how Iran will respond to the international pressure calling for Salehi’s release and a reevaluation of freedom of expression within the country.