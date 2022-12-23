Debra Antney: I Really Wanted To See Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Work Together

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “MotorSport” collaborators have been feuding for over four years.

The longstanding beef involving Nicki Minaj and Cardi B does not seem to be ending any time in the near future. After a major blowup in 2018, this year saw more drama play out between the two Hip Hop superstars.

At first, it seemed as if Nicki and Cardi would be a formidable one-two punch for female rap unity. Both New Yorkers appeared together on Migos’s “MotorSport” single in 2017. However, the relationship devolved from there.

One of the individuals who played a significant role in the rise of Nicki Minaj supposedly had a vision for the Queens native to work with Cardi B. At one point, Debra Antney served as Minaj’s manager. Antney recently sat down with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast.

Debra Antney Shouts Out Cardi B For Supporting Other Women

“For so long, I wanted to put the whole thing together with women. But everybody always got something to say about the next woman,” stated Antney. The mother of Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame also took issue with established women not doing more to elevate younger women in the industry.

The My Expert Opinion panelists then mentioned Cardi B working with other female acts such as City Girls and GloRilla. Debra Antney responded, “Cardi is very good when it comes to stuff like that… She’s very, very good… That’s Cardi.”

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s Feud Goes Back More Than Four Years

The My Expert Opinion discussion later turned to the bad blood between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Over the last four years, the two hitmakers have engaged in heated back-and-forths via interview appearances, social media battles, subliminal lyrics, and infamously at a 2018 New York Fashion Week after-party.

“I don’t get into that beef s###… See, the one thing that an artist gotta understand, it costs money to go to war. You don’t wanna spend that money,” said Debra Antney.

She also added, “I really thought Nicki and Cardi were really gonna lock into each other. They’re two different people. I wanted that so bad. I wanted that bad to see them two get into each other.”