Deion Sanders Becomes First Coach On Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Cereal Box

Deion Sanders took the college football world by storm when he took over the head coaching job at the University of Colorado Boulder. The team has slipped to 4-5 for the season, but Coach Prime did receive a special honor this week.
Snoop Dogg announced that Deion Sanders now has his own limited-edition Snoop Cereal flavor. The former professional football and professional baseball player’s face appears on the front of the brand’s box.
“[Master P] and I are celebrating [Deion Sanders] for leading and inspiring us. First Coach on [Snoop Cereal] box [Post Cereals] Prime Time Honey-O Snax,” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram.
Earlier this year, Master P and Snoop Dogg announced a national distribution deal with Post Holdings. Both Hip-Hop legends joined forces to present Broadus Foods, a breakfast line available on Amazon and in stores across the country.
“HAPPY MLK DAY @snoopdogg and I are the first Black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal. Salute to [Post Cereals] for believing in diversity. SnoopCereal.com BroadusFoods.com. The more we make, the more we give. #GODisGOOD #goldspoon,” Master P posted in January.
Additionally, Master P recently posted, “[Deion Sanders] is a Real Leader. Even [through] adversity, he’s preparing his team to weather the storm. They can’t stop God’s Plan. #WeAllWeGot It ain’t how you start it’s how you finish. [Colorado football] have NO QUIT in them!”