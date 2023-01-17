Master P And Snoop Ink Deal With Post Holdings, Inc. For Cereal Brands

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

From the record business to the food game, Master P is comfortable making major deals.

Some people were born with a silver spoon— but two of your favorite rappers have gold ones. But the status symbol is not about inherited wealth, but the kind earned the honest and hard way.

Master P and Snoop Dogg have inked a lucrative with Post Holdings Inc, one of the top cereal companies in the world.

The No Limit Soldier dropped the news on MLK Day, a move that signified for both companies a venture into diversity and inclusion in the once all white-owned breakfast food space.

He captioned, “HAPPY MLK DAY @snoopdogg and I are the first black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal. Salute to @post_cereals for believing in diversity. SnoopCereal.com BroadusFoods.com The more we make, the more we give. #GODisGOOD #goldspoon.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Master P and Snoop launched their two breakfast food lines over the pandemic. First P debuted his line but then brought the Death Row owner along with him in the game.

He posted a video of the inking with the Post record execs, he said, “Now, I feel like I’m back in my record company days.”

“I did a record deal I sold 100 million records, and now with the cereal game. This is a new game!” Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, declared. “I got a gold spoon. This is what diversity is all about.”

The multi-hyphenate said Post was the “only company that stepped up and seen the vision” he had about “getting African American owned products on the shelf” in major markets. He noted the importance of Blacks having ownership in the space because they spend over $1 Trillion spending on breakfast food products.

“Now, we will be able to put money back into our community and our culture. So, t this is bigger than just the cereal. This is going to make a difference and we’ll be able to feed so many people.”

He later joked about having solid gold ceilings in his home but said the gold spoon means something more now.

An executive spoke up saying the company was extremely “happy to partner with [P] on that vision.”

P, then promised, “This is only the beginning,” adding “We’re going to work hard. We know it’s not going to be easy and there’s a lot of competition out there but we’ve never been afraid to work.”