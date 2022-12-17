Snoop Dogg & Master P Unveil New Name For Their Cereal Brand

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Master P were forced to change the name of their ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal several months after it was announced.

Snoop Dogg and Master P rebranded their Snoop Loopz cereal after being forced to change the name.

The two announced their product’s new name, Snoop Cereal, in an Instagram video. Snoop Dogg and Master P’s video displayed three flavors of their cereal, which will be released in 2023.

‘When you are consistent in working hard and operating with integrity, God opens doors that no man can close,” Master P wrote on Instagram. “Instead of giving our customers one cereal, we now have three flavors. Our new cereal brand name is SNOOP CEREAL.”

He added, “Salute to everyone that has been on this journey with us, building Broadus Foods, a family name brand, as we create economic empowerment and opportunities for more minority-owned companies. @snoopdogg and I are humbled and honored to have a distribution deal with POST sharing our vision of adding diversity and helping us put Black-owned products into grocery stores nationwide.”

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg revealed he and Master P weren’t allowed to use the Snoop Loopz name. The name presumably posed legal problems due to its similarity to Froot Loops, a long-established cereal brand.

Snoop Cereal is just one of the breakfast foods made by Snoop Dogg’s Broadus Foods, which he launched with the help of Master P. The company also offers grits, oatmeal, maple syrup and pancake mix as part of its Momma Snoop line.

Watch Snoop Dogg and Master P show off the flavors of Snoop Cereal below.