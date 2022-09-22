Snoop Dogg Selling Breakfast Foods With The Help Of Master P

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s Broadus Foods company sells grits, oatmeal, maple syrup and pancake mix under the Momma Snoop brand name.

Snoop Dogg teamed up with Master P to offer a new line of breakfast foods.

A month after announcing Snoop Loopz cereal, Snoop Dogg unveiled his Momma Snoop brand on Thursday (September 22). His Momma Snoop products include grits, oatmeal, maple syrup and pancake mix.

“There was a void for our culture when they took ‘Aunt Jemima’ off the shelves,” the West Coast legend said. “We’re replacing it with ‘Momma Snoop’ pancake mix, syrup, grits and oatmeal adding diversity into the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands.”

Momma Snoop and Snoop Loopz are produced by the 50-year-old rapper’s Broadus Foods company. Master P serves as the company’s CEO.

Snoop Dogg and Master P want Broadus Foods to “inspire economic empowerment.” The company also aims to support charities, such as Door of Hope.

“Our mission is to build economic empowerment and generational wealth,” Master P said. “The more we make, the more we give.”

Snoop Dogg showed off his Momma Snoop brand a week after partnering with Funko for Tha Dogg House store, which opens in 2023. The store will be located near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

