Snoop Dogg Teams With Funko For “Tha Dogg House” Store

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Funko’s Snoop Dogg-themed store Tha Dogg House is scheduled to open in Inglewood, California in January 2023.

Funko has announced Tha Dogg House, a new collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

The company partnered with the famed MC to create a Snoop Dogg-themed store in Inglewood, California. Tha Dogg House will feature a mural of the Hip Hop legend as well as life-sized Funko Pop! figures.

“This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” the 50-year-old rapper said in a press release. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world. Tha Dogg House will blow your mind.”

Tha Dogg House will be located next to Snoop Dogg’s Clothing store, which is near SoFi Stadium. The retail experience will offer exclusive collectibles along with Funko products from the worlds of sports, movies, anime and more.

“Snoop Dogg is an entertainment powerhouse and remains one of the most innovative and versatile figures in the entertainment industry,” Funko’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Perlmutter said. “We look forward to the debut of our newest retail experience and our partnership with Snoop whose expertise and impact on pop culture further elevates the brand’s opportunity to connect with fandoms within music and sports.”

Tha Dogg House launches in January 2023. Pre-order Funko’s Snoop Dogg figures here.