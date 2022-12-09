Snoop Dogg & Master P Forced To Drop ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal Name 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Master P are changing the name of their cereal, claiming, “They don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz.”

Snoop Dogg and Master P claim Snoop Loopz “disrupted the cereal industry” to the extent they’ve been blocked from using the name.

The Hip-Hop icons launched Snoop Loopz in August as the first offering under their new venture, Broadus Foods. However, Snoop and Master P are already rebranding the cereal, claiming they have been blocked from using the Snoop Loopz name.

“They don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz,” the Broadus Food founders announced, without specifying who “they” is, although Kellog’s is presumably threatening litigation over their Froot Loops cereal.

In a new video shared by both artists, Master P says they have “come a long way” while “feeding the community” with their new cereal. He claimed his competitors are “not used to seeing African Americans owners of cereals” and are trying to “take us off the shelves.”

“We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry,” Snoop Dogg and Master P wrote in a joint caption. “We did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared. But our mission is to build diversity and economic empowerment. Times have changed. There’s enough room for all of us to be successful. This is bigger than us, we are fighting for the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

The pair say they have moved from being “consumers” to “building our own brands, and passing down generational wealth,” adding, “Broadus Foods is all about helping the community.”

Nonetheless, Snoop and Master P say, “we’re taking over the breakfast foods industry. They can’t stop us. It’s David versus Goliath,” and they have a slingshot.

Snoop Dogg & Master P Ask Fans To Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’

“This is a minor setback for a major comeback,” they stated before appealing for fans to suggest a new name for Snoop Loopz. Check out what Snoop Dogg and Master P have to say in the post below.