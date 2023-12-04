Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds Call It Quits After Decade-Long Relationship

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The now-exes have ended their four-year engagement.

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have decided to part ways. The formerly engaged couple was in a relationship that lasted 12 years.

Tracey Edmonds announced the amicable split on Instagram on Sunday, November 3. She released a personal statement from herself and Deion Sanders.

“We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” wrote Tracey Edmonds.

The Edmonds Entertainment Group CEO also added, “Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!”

Around an hour after Tracey Edmonds posted her message to her followers, Deion Sanders jumped into the Instagram comment section to address his now-ex-fiancée.

“Love [you] Tracey and you’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and [the] laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless [you] with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack!!!” stated Sanders.

Deion Sanders Comments Under Tracey Edmonds’s IG Post

Tracey Edmonds is best known for producing films/television shows such as Soul Food, College Hill, Lil’ Kim: Countdown to Lockdown and DMX: Soul of a Man. She also produced the Deion’s Family Playbook reality show.

Deion Sanders currently serves as the head coach of the Colorado football program after leaving Jackson State in 2022. The Pro Football Hall of Famer also played on several NFL teams. Sanders was a standout professional baseball player as well.