Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr Talks Making His Family Proud With ‘BMF’ Series

Black Mafia Family is set to premiere on the Starz network. Hip Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as one of the executive producers for the upcoming series.

The BMF criminal organization, once led by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, inspired Black Mafia Family. The show will premiere on Sunday, September 26.

Da’Vinchi plays Southwest T on Black Mafia Family, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays his father Big Meech. BNC News interviewed both men.

“It puts more pressure on me because they’re still here,” replied Lil Meech when asked about playing Big Meech. “I want to make them proud because they were the ones right there to do it, so I gotta do it right.”

The Miami-born, Los Angeles-based actor continued, “I can’t just do it how I want to. I have to really put the work in and make sure it was done right, so my dad, as well as my family, can be proud.”

Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Laila Pruitt, and Myles Truitt are also part of BMF‘s main cast. Recurring roles are played by Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll, Wood Harris, La La Anthony, and Eminem.