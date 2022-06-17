Denzel Curry Addresses His Controversial Comments About Drake & Kanye West

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Florida-raised recording artist Denzel Curry’s critique of recent albums by two Hip Hop heavyweights caused a stir online. Apparently, Curry was not a fan of Kanye “Ye” West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

“Donda and CLB could’ve been better yall n##### rich and got the greatest musicians at your disposal,” tweeted Denzel Curry on May 14. More than 80,000 users liked that particular Twitter post.

A few minutes later, Curry shared another take about the two chart-topping studio LPs. The “Clout Cobain” performer also added, “The artwork for both projects were booty.”

Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden caught up with Denzel Curry to discuss his contribution to the “Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs” collection. The streamer included Curry’s “1st Quarter” single with Reason on the playlist.

Donda and CLB could’ve been better yall n##### rich and got the greatest musicians at your disposal — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) May 14, 2022

The artwork for both projects were booty — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) May 14, 2022

Denzel Curry Expresses Love For Ye & Drake But Doesn’t Back Down From His Opinion

The conversation between Denzel Curry and Ebro Darden also featured the 27-year-old songwriter addressing his past statements about Donda and Certified Lover Boy. He doubled down on his tweets.

“I wasn’t dissing the m############, I love them. I love Kanye,” said Denzel Curry before going on to complain about how XXL allegedly published an interview with him around the same time Kendrick Lamar released “The Heart Part 5” in May as a way to gin up controversy.

Curry then added, “I said what I said about Kanye and Drake. N####, y’all got money. Y’all are the best musicians I’ve ever heard in my m############ life. And on top of that, you did not deliver. I’m delivering and I have less resources. What the f###? Period. I love y’all. Don’t get it twisted. I’m not hating on y’all.”

Denzel Curry let loose his own fifth studio LP, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, on March 25. Robert Glasper, Saul Williams, T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, and others appeared on the album. The project received critical acclaim. A deluxe “director’s cut” version of Melt My Eyez See Your Future is currently in the works.