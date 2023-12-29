Denzel Curry Blasts President Joe Biden

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ‘Ta13oo’ album creator was not a fan of Donald Trump either.

Denzel Curry has an explicit take on Joe Biden. The Miami Gardens-bred rapper used his social media platform to slam the current President of the United States.

“F### Joe Biden,” Denzel Curry tweeted on Thursday (December 28). Moments later, he also shouted himself out by posting, “Zel for president 2024.”

Curry did not go into detail on why he chose to blast Biden at this time. The POTUS has been under fire for several reasons in recent weeks, including for his support of Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Joe Biden also had many members of the Hip-Hop community shaking their heads after he botched LL Cool J’s name during a Congressional Black Caucus event in September. However, rap legend MC Lyte defended the Democratic politician for his mistake.

Despite his negative comment about Joe Biden on X, Denzel Curry has also criticized Biden’s main political opponent in the past. A 2017 interview featured the “Ultimate” performer sharing his opinion of then-President Donald Trump.

“I felt like I was part of the problem honestly. Being disillusioned and thinking, ‘Nah, that’s not gonna happen, this n#### ain’t gonna be president.’ Then this n#### became president. So what the f### just happened?” Curry stated about the Republican MAGA leader.

Denzel Curry also added, “I don’t get all the choices I want, but I definitely didn’t want this n#### to be my president. Now I’m forced to write this. That’s how I felt like at the time. I’m not a super-political n####, but at the same time, I’m going to voice my opinion to people in my age group.”