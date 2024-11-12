Denzel Washington Announce “Black Panther 3” Role, Years After Chadwick Boseman Praise 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The late Chadwick Boseman once said, “There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington,” and now the acting legend is set to join the MCU.

Denzel Washington has announced an upcoming role in Black Panther 3, years after the late Chadwick Boseman said the movie franchise wouldn’t exist without the Hollywood legend.

While Marvel Studios is yet to confirm a third Black Panther film, Washington revealed director Ryan Coogler is writing a part for him.

He discussed his future acting roles during an interview with Australia’s Channel 9 Today show to promote his latest appearance in Gladiator 2.

“At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best,” he shared. “I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done.”

He continued, confirming that he will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after playing the roles of Othello and Hannibal.

“I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film,” he added. “After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.”

Chadwick Boseman Honors Denzel Washington

Touchingly, Chadwick Boseman, lead actor in the ground-breaking superhero blockbuster Black Panther movie, paid tribute to Denzel Washington in 2019.

He spoke at the 47th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring the two-time Oscar winner, revealing he kicked off his career with an acting course Washington quietly paid for.

“There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington,” Boseman declared. “My whole cast; that generation stands on your shoulders. The daily battles won, the thousand territories gained, the mini sacrifices you made for the culture on film sets through your career. The things you refused to comprise along the way laid the blueprints for us to follow.”

Washington revealed his delight at Boseman’s acting career during a 2022 interview.

“When I found out it was him, he wasn’t known yet,” Washington explained. “But it obviously worked out very well for him and he had great success and was a brilliant actor.”