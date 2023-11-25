Derek Chauvin Stabbed In Prison, Varied Public Reactions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was seriously injured in a stabbing incident at an Arizona federal prison.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted for the murder of George Floyd, was stabbed and seriously injured by another inmate at a federal prison in Arizona yesterday (November 24).

The stabbing happened at FCI Tucson. According to reports, live-saving measures were taken after the violent altercation, and Chauvin was rushed to a nearby hospital and was treated for his injury. He is expected to survive.

Chauvin was transferred from a maximum-security state prison in Minnesota back in August of 2022. In Minnesota, he was held in solitary confinement for his own safety. He was in the general population at FCI Tucson, which is a medium-security federal prison.

In May 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, leading to Floyd’s death.

The incident was captured on video and sparked global protests against police brutality and racial injustice, thrusting the Black Lives Matter movement into the worldwide spotlight.

Chauvin’s trial garnered extensive media attention and public scrutiny.

In April 2021, after a high-profile trial, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

He was subsequently sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. The attack came days after the Supreme Court declined to hear Derek Chauvin’s appeal and the release of a new documentary titled “The Fall of Minneapolis,” in which he called his conviction a “sham.”

This incident has sparked various reactions from the public and media, reflecting the ongoing discourse surrounding police brutality and systemic racism in the United States.

People’s reactions to the stabbing vary widely, with some viewing it as a form of retributive justice while others express concern over the safety and ethics of the prison system.