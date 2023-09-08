Desiigner Accepts Plea Deal In Indecent Exposure Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Desiigner apologized and sought help after he was charged with one count of indecent exposure on an aircraft in April.

Desiigner agreed to plead guilty to indecent exposure for masturbating on an airplane. According to TMZ, the multi-platinum selling rapper will enter his guilty plea on Friday (September 8).

The plea deal may prevent Desiigner from spending any time in jail. The terms included a recommended sentence of two years on probation, 120 hours of community and a $5,000 fine.

Authorities said Desiigner exposed his genitals multiple times and masturbated at least once on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. He was charged with indecent exposure on an aircraft in April.

Desiigner apologized for his actions. He announced plans to seek help for his mental health.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

Desiigner faces up to 90 days behind bars for indecent exposure, which is a misdemeanor offense in Minnesota.