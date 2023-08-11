Desiigner Catches Heat For Pretrial Violations In Indecent Exposure Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A probation officer said Desiigner failed to show up for a drug test, admitted to marijuana use and skipped court-ordered counseling.

A probation officer asked a judge to consider revoking Desiigner’s pretrial release. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Desiigner faced potential punishment for skipping drug tests and other violations.

Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Selby, was charged with one federal count of indecent exposure on an aircraft in April. He was placed under pretrial supervision in June but allegedly violated the conditions in July.

“On July 11, 2023, Selby admitted to marijuana use,” probation officer Katie Lovisolo wrote in a court filing. “Selby also admitted he had not attended counseling as ordered. On July 12, 2023, and on July 26, 2023, Selby failed to report for drug testing as directed. Additionally, Selby has failed to provide his PO Box address to probation, has not signed his co-payment agreement for testing and has not provided verification of his participation in counseling.”

Desiigner was ordered to comply with several conditions after being arrested for masturbating on a plane. The former G.O.O.D. Music artist said he was struggling with his mental health and sought help following the incident.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

Desiigner awaits a judge’s decision on revoking his pretrial release.