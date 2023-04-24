Desiigner Slapped With Criminal Charges After Confessing To Masturbating On Plane

According to TMZ, the feds are accusing the rapper of masturbating in front of a Delta flight attendant while seated in first class.

Desiigner is reportedly facing criminal charges for exposing himself on a recent flight. According to TMZ, the feds are accusing the rapper of masturbating in front of a Delta flight attendant while seated in first class. Flight attendants allegedly told him several times to stop. He was eventually taken to the back of the plane, where he was monitored by two friends. The FBI affidavit claims a jar of Vaseline dropped into the aisle as he was getting up to switch seats.

After landing in Minneapolis, he was greeted by authorities. He told them the incident occurred because he “didn’t really get much cootie” while in Japan. He allegedly claimed he was “brick hard” when he got on the plane.

Desiigner also admitted he was aroused by the flight attendant and “kind of showed her, showed her ‘the magic stick,’ thinking it would give her “encouragement.”

Shortly after the incident, Desiigner told his Instagram followers he was going to seek help. He wrote: “For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital. I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If (you’re) not feeling like yourself please get help.”