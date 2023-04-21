Desiigner Says He’s Seeking Help After Allegedly Exposing Himself On Plane 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In a statement, Desiigner revealed that he was “ashamed” of his actions during the flight and is seeking mental health treatment.

Desiigner has revealed he’s struggling with his mental health and has put his career on hold to seek treatment after allegedly exposing himself on a flight.

The Brooklyn native was returning to the United States after performing at Rolling Loud over the weekend when the alleged incident occurred. He was reportedly on a flight with stops in Thailand and Tokyo. Sources told TMZ Desiigner exposed himself during the trip and was reprimanded by a flight attendant.

Desiigner shared a statement on Thursday evening admitting he was “ashamed” over the plane incident, although he did not state what occurred. He also shared that he was prescribed medication while hospitalized overseas.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” Desiigner explained on his Instagram Stories. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane.”

Law enforcement reportedly questioned the “Panda” hitmaker on arrival in Minneapolis on Monday. He was reportedly briefly detained, although it’s unclear if he faces any criminal charges.

Desiigner announced he is seeking treatment and asked his followers to pray for him.

“I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me,” he added. “I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your not feeling like yourself please get help.”