Desiigner Declares He’s Done With Rap Following Takeoff’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Desiigner broke down into tears after learning about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston.

An emotional Desiigner mourned Takeoff’s death in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday (November 1).

Desiigner proclaimed he’s done rapping after the fatal shooting of Takeoff. The 25-year-old rapper vowed to step away while crying in agony on social media.

“I swear to God … I’m done rapping,” Desiigner said. “This version of me is done … Y’all took Takeoff, bro!”

He continued, “Why the f###? That’s my brother, bro … I’m done, I’m done, I’m done! I can’t live like this no more.”

Desiigner’s grief overwhelmed him as he struggled to cope with the passing of Takeoff. The former G.O.O.D. Music artist also mentioned PnB Rock, who was murdered in September, in the heartbreaking clip.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday morning. Fellow Migos member Quavo was involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

Police said Takeoff and Quavo attended a private event with at least 40 people. A number of witnesses fled the scene of the shooting.

No suspects have been identified as of yet. Police asked witnesses to come forward with any information as they try to find Takeoff’s killer.

View Desiigner’s reaction to Takeoff’s death below.