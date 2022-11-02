Desiigner Declares He’s Done With Rap Following Takeoff’s Death

An emotional Desiigner mourned Takeoff’s death in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday (November 1).
Desiigner proclaimed he’s done rapping after the fatal shooting of Takeoff. The 25-year-old rapper vowed to step away while crying in agony on social media.
“I swear to God … I’m done rapping,” Desiigner said. “This version of me is done … Y’all took Takeoff, bro!”
He continued, “Why the f###? That’s my brother, bro … I’m done, I’m done, I’m done! I can’t live like this no more.”
Desiigner’s grief overwhelmed him as he struggled to cope with the passing of Takeoff. The former G.O.O.D. Music artist also mentioned PnB Rock, who was murdered in September, in the heartbreaking clip.
Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday morning. Fellow Migos member Quavo was involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
Police said Takeoff and Quavo attended a private event with at least 40 people. A number of witnesses fled the scene of the shooting.
No suspects have been identified as of yet. Police asked witnesses to come forward with any information as they try to find Takeoff’s killer.
View Desiigner’s reaction to Takeoff’s death below.