Desiigner Fires Back At 50 Cent In New Diss: “You Was Never Worth A Deal” 

Desiigner dropped off a 50 Cent diss track in response to the G-Unit’s recent revelation that he passed on signing him.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent revealed he had the opportunity to sign Desiigner amid the success of his breakout single “Panda” in 2016. However, he decided not to when he learned the New York native had no other hits.

Desiigner caught wind of Fiddy’s remarks and fired back with a diss track. He posted a video from a car while reading bars from his phone. “Response back to 50 Cent,” he wrote on the video. “POV: Another HIT.”

N##### talking that 50 Cent, I be talking 50 mil,” Desiigner rapped. “I got signed to Kanye, lil n####, you was never worth a deal.”

However, the track wasn’t especially well received, and critics flooded the comment section.

“This dude doesn’t even look confident reading the verse,” one person wrote. “Straight dookie water,” said another user alongside multiple crying with-laughter emojis. “Like bro I could’ve ghost write a diss for u.”

Another person anticipated 50 Cent’s reaction, writing, “50 bouta have a field day with this.”

Desiigner also responded to 50 Cent in several Instagram Story posts. He argued that while he may not have a catalog of hits, he has “shows all around the planet” and outperforms most artists.

“I might not have had every record that went diamond, but come to my shows and see how I activate the crowd,” he stated. “You know how hard it is to catch a diamond record? I’m one of the few artists in New York City out of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn to go diamond. And people over here trying to judge me for a diamond record.”