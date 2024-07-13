Desiigner Appears To Blame Veganism For Indecent Exposure Incident On Plane

Desiigner has provided insight on how his diet may have affected his actions during a flight he exposed himself on last year in April.

Desiigner has opened up about his physical and mental state during his indecent exposure incident on an international flight in 2023.

During his recent interview, the “Panda” hitmaker addressed in detail the incident that occurred last year in April after he was arrested for exposing his genitals and a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. While recounting the events that unfolded while he was on the flight, Desiigner explained that he believes his diet, coupled with a drastic change in his medication regimen were partially to blame for the incident.

“I didn’t know what I was doing,” Desiigner said.

“Yeah, didn’t know what I was doing. I was fully tweaked out of my mind. This is when I was vegan. I didn’t have enough sugars and and s##t. Stuff like that. Yeah. So it was like, I was kind like out of my body. It was a OBE [Outer Body] experience, word. It really wasn’t who my character was. And it’s just like word bro. I was on medication, I took medication and Word and just went to sleep on the plane.”

Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Selby, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. His sentence included 120 hours of community service and an order to undergo a psychological, psychiatric or mental health evaluation.

As a result of taking his plea deal, Desiigner avoided jail time, which could’ve landed him behind bars for up to 90 days. Though he has managed to deal with the legal repercussions of his actions, Desiigner went on to explain that he’s focused on rebuilding his image as a result of his worries people may label him a predator.

“I’m just like, yo, just thinking like, damn, I hope nobody thinks I’m, I’m a pervert or anything,” he said. “That’s not what I’m all about. You feel me? I’m all about just love and just keeping things going and stuff.”

Authorities said Desiigner exposed his genitals multiple times and masturbated at least once on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. As a result, he was charged with indecent exposure on an aircraft. Desiigner previously made a statement on the matter on his personal Instagram account following the occurrence.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital, I was not thinking clearly.

“They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

