Detroit Rapper Bo$$ Has Died—Bun B, Jermaine Dupri, The D.O.C. & More React

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The first female artist signed to Def Jam West was perhaps best known for her 1993 single “I Don’t Give a F###.”

Detroit rapper and the first female artist signed to Def Jam West Bo$$—perhaps best known for her 1993 single “I Don’t Give a F###”—has died according to a post from Bun B.

The UGK legend shared a photo of Bo$$ to his Instagram account on Monday (March 11) and wrote in the caption, “Rest in peace to my big sis Lichelle Laws AKA Boss. One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!”

Several of Bun B’s peers chimed in, including 9th Wonder, Jermaine Dupri, The D.O.C., Goodie Mob’s Big Gipp, Mia X, Chuck D and Slim Thug.

While details on Bo$$’s passing remain scarce, her family set up a GoFundMe to pay for her medical bills in 2021. The description for the fundraiser explained she’d been suffering from renal disease since 2011, which left her in need of a kidney transplant. As a result, she had a major stroke and seizure in 2017.

“We are now trying to see if the family can get a specialised procedure for her,” the GoFundMe description read. “The procedure is costly and we wanted to reach out to her extended family, her friends and fans, to ask for assistance with helping her to be blessed with this procedure to help her to get back to her health. The funds are needed as soon as possible to set her up for the procedure.

“After this procedure she will be on the kidney list for a transplant from a donor, once we receive one. “We are humbly requesting your help, family. Please give whatever you can. We are grateful for anything that you can do.”

The GoFundMe page managed to collect more than $17,000 since it was put up. No further details on her death are available as of press time. This is a developing story.