‘Devastated At The Deepest Level,’ Actress Regina King’s Only Son Dies By Suicide

The beloved child star turned Hollywood darling destroyed after the loss of her only child.

Academy-Award winner Regina King’s revealed that her son, Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide.

The young man would have been 26th on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

In a statement shared with People magazine, the bereaved mother said, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian was the actress-turned-director’s only child. His father was Ian Alexander, Sr, a music executive that created a career within the Warner Bros. label and distribution company.

King consistently doted on the young man, constantly stating how proud she was of him and what “an amazing young man” he was.

She once said, “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

The son loved his mother also. When King turned 50th, he took to his Instagram and shouted his mom out, writing, “Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for.”

Prayers up to Ms. King during this difficult time of a bereavement. No parent should ever have to bury a child.