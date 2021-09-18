The ‘Devious Licks’ Challenge Causing Trouble in Middle Schools Across The Nation

What happens when a social media challenge goes left? Usually, someone gets embarrassed. Someone gets pranked. But if we are talking about schools across the nation, things can get far more serious than just the average viral moment.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the “Devious Licks” challenge is causing havoc as various restrooms are being destroyed by people stealing urinals, sinks, toilet stall doors, and the link to make the videos for TikTok. With Lil B’s rap song “Ski Ski Basedgod” playing in the background (revved up to a very high speed), folk are going around destroying property that they don’t own.

In two Cuyahoga Falls City middle schools, Bolich and Roberts, the restrooms have been hit particularly hard. Administrators are punishing students for participation in the vandalism, stating that students will be financially responsible for the repairs if they are found guilty of messing up the school’s property.

The superintendent, Todd Nichols, said, “I have to take each case as it comes. However, when there is damage to public property, restitution is part of the deal.”

This happened in Seminole County’s School District.

Another school system, the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, has sent some messaging out to the parents and guardians in their community about the “Devious Licks” challenge. They asked that household heads speak to the young people in their care about what is appropriate behavior for students.

The message communicated, “We have experienced significant vandalism to our school this year. Area businesses around the high school have experienced damage and thefts as well. Make no mistake, these are criminal acts.”

The controversy has caused TikTok to remove #deviouslick, which as of September 12th had over 175 million views, from the platform and block it from search results. According to USA TODAY, the social media platform believes “removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results” will “discourage such behavior.”

