Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diamond D recalls attending a homecoming at Clark Atlanta University with Tupac Shakur on October 30, 1993, when the rapper shot two cops.

Black college homecomings have at least a 35-year history of featuring some of rap music’s biggest stars. Naughty By Nature used a taping from their 1991 Homecoming performance at Morris Brown for their hit song, “Hip Hop Hooray.”

Another 90s homecoming memory from the Atlanta University Center is when Tupac Shakur attended Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming with Parental Advisory and Diamond D on October 30, 1993.

The Diggin’ In The Crates member wrote about the concert and the mayhem that followed in a commemorative post on Instagram.

“It was 30 yrs ago last night when me, Pac and Stretch flew to ATL for his show at Clark U,” Diamond D wrote. “Afterwards as we were approaching the Sheraton hotel off 14th & Peachtree (it is now called The Starling Hotel) is where the infamous incident happened when Pac shot 2 drunk rogue plain clothed white cops who were harassing a Black man.”

According to the legendary Bronx, New York producer, Tupac “intervened to help” a Black person “he didn’t even know.” He then recalled that two police officers didn’t like that and so they came over to a car, and “smashed the driver’s side window.”

“I was in the back seat watching this shyt. Pac got out the car and as the cops walked away Pac got down to one knee in a firing stance and hit em both in the ass,” he recalled saying that the “California Love” artist wound up beating the case “because both cops were drunk and both had guns, they took from the evidence room from their station.”

Another strike against the dirty cops was that “they were from another county. They were wrong all the way around. They were outside looking for trouble and they found it,” he said.

The dirty cops Diamond was referring to were two brothers, Mark and Scott Whittwell. Tupac was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Mark was charged with shooting at the rapper’s car and making false statements. Eventually, all of the charges were dropped when it was discovered that Scott Whitwell was using a gun he had stolen from the Henry County evidence room.

Pac did eventually have to pay up. He settled a civil suit with Mark Whitwell out of court, while Scott Whitwell won a $2 million default judgment against Pac’s estate in 1998.

AllHipHop.com previously reported that Tupac was, at his core, a revolutionary.

On November 3, in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the release of Tupac: Resurrection, the Brooklyn Academy of Music will present the film during the opening night of the “Let The Record Show: Archived Cinema” Film Series curated by former Hip-Hop journalist, Jessica Greene.

It is a chance to hear who Tupac was told entirely in his own words. Following the film will be a conversation with director Lauren Lazin, AllHipHop.com’s own Nicole Duncan-Smith, and Tupac’s godfather, filmmaker Jamal Joseph, about his life and impact on the world.

Tickets are on sale here.