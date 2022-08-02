Diane Warren Addresses Rumored “Shade” Directed At Beyoncé

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Did the Grammy winner take a shot a the ‘Renaissance’ creator?

Prolific songwriter Diane Warren found herself in the crosshairs of Beyoncé’s devoted followers. An eight-word tweet caused the Bey Hive to swarm on social media.

“How can there be 24 writers on a song?🙄,” tweeted Diane Warren on Monday morning. As of press time, that tweet has collected over 5,000 retweets and 12,000 likes.

Many Beyoncé fans took Diane Warren’s take as a diss towards the Renaissance album creator. Bey’s “Alien Superstar” track apparently has 24 credited writers.

Warren returned to Twitter to add, “Ok, it’s [probably] samples that add up the [amount] of writers.” According to the WhoSampled website, “Alien Superstar” contains samples from Right Said Fred, Foremost Poets, and Danube Dance.

That was not the end of Diane Warren sharing her thoughts on the matter. The backlash from the Bey Hive seemed to have led the 65-year-old musician to also tweet, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.”

Renaissance dropped on July 29 via Columbia Records and Parkwood Entertainment. Beyoncé’s seventh studio LP will be the first installment of a three-act project. The album features Beam, Grace Jones, and Tems.

Industry forecasters predict Renaissance to land at #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 chart. At the moment, Beyoncé is looking to rack up 275,000-315,000 first-week units for her latest body of work. She would become the first female act to debut at #1 in 2022.

Diane Warren has worked with high-profile acts such as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Monica, Brandy, and TLC. Aerosmith’s classic “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” was written by Warren as well.

