Did A Weed Policy Prevent Wiz Khalifa From Attending The Met Gala?

The annual Met Gala took place last night in New York City. Some of the most famous celebrities in the world attended the fashion event, but Hip Hop artist Wiz Khalifa was not at the fundraiser.

According to Wiz Khalifa, the Met Gala’s policy on smoking marijuana prevented him from showing up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He took to Twitter to explain.

“They were scared of me smoking on the red carpet or at the event so no Met Gala. I don’t blame em but weed is legal dude, sheesh,” tweeted Wiz Khalifa on Monday night.

According to the New York state government website, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act legalizes recreational cannabis use for adults 21 years of age or older. The MRTA passed in March 2021.

“I did it last time and they freaked out apparently. With a doob of course,” tweeted Wiz Khalifa in response to a Twitter user. He also added, “I’ll just be buffer and more stoned next year anyway.”

Last year, Nicki Minaj skipped the Met Gala over the event’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Around the same time, Minaj received significant backlash for alleging her cousin’s friend became impotent after getting vaccinated.

While Wiz Khalifa missed the Met Gala this year, some big names from music, sports, television, film, and fashion made it to the event. The guest list included Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Lizzo, SZA, Normani, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Odell Beckham Jr., and many more.