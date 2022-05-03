Hip-Hop Does “Gilded Glamour” For 2022 Met Gala: See All The Best Dressed 

The stars of Hip-Hop were out in force for the 2022 Met Gala. Check out Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and more.

The Met Gala is one of the most dazzling nights on the fashion calendar, so it’s no surprise Hip-Hop showed out on the red, white and blue carpet last night (May 2).

The stars donned their most exquisite threads to attend the prestigious event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or “Gilded Glamour,” however, not everyone stuck to the dress code.

Some of rap’s finest and most fashionable stars dazzled on the night, opulence dripping from their luxurious threads.

Cardi B

While Cardi B has given us some memorable Met Gala looks in the past, this year was no different. The “WAP” hitmaker was accompanied by fashion maven Donatella Versace and wore one of her stunning designs.

Cardi B will always eat a #MetGala outfit pic.twitter.com/h75dgyliOD — noella (@levitatas) May 3, 2022

Cardi B won best dressed thats it thats the tweet #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8QKetJo5qz — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 3, 2022

the DETAILS on cardi b’s met gala dress are INSANE. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TdXaByFq8P — jonny (@smgiscoming) May 3, 2022

She then thanked the designer for allowing her to “showcase” her stunning Versace gown and told La La Anthony she loved the night’s “gold, regal” theme.

🎥| Cardi B getting interviewed by Vogue at the #MetGala2022 #MetGala ❤️ pic.twitter.com/73XMUVmctl — Cardi B News (@CardiNewss) May 3, 2022

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj made headlines last year when she said she would not be attending the 2021 Met Gala due to their COVID-19 safety protocols. She then tweeted about her Trinidadian cousin’s testicles and went viral, keeping the internet in a frenzy for some time.

However, this year, Nicki was stunning in an all-black ensemble complete with matching fitted, designed by her “baby” Ricardo Tisci for Burberry. During her red-carpet chat with La La, Nicki revealed she was only there in support of the designer.

“I love Ricardo, that’s really my friend,” she said. “I’m here supporting him, that’s all, but I love the hat,” she added.

While climbing the red-carpeted steps of the Met Gala, Nicki stopped to berate someone for leaking info about her.

Future

Fresh from the success of his newly released album, Future wore an all-black with bejeweled mask in keeping with the 2022 Met Gala theme.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion glittered in gold days after accepting the key to the city of Houston on Megan Thee Stallion Day.

Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat in thigh-baring Moschino gown to the 2022 #MetGala https://t.co/Cnlm04HRQe pic.twitter.com/8EsNAGdd4p — Yahoo Life (@yahoolife) May 3, 2022

MISS MEGAN THEE STALLION AHHH pic.twitter.com/UTg2CgtNMN — َ (@ungodlywests) May 3, 2022

Lizzo

Lizzo was an ethereal presence in black and gold and took some time out to flaunt her skills as a flutist as well as her beauty.

Lizzo's #MetGala coat took 22,000 hours to make and her rare flute cost $55,000 https://t.co/7pfrLBlt8g pic.twitter.com/CiOi1oSFZp — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

Hip-Hop At The 2022 Met Gala

Check out some of the other looks below including, Gunna, Teyana Taylor, Anderson .Paak, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Questlove, and more

Anderson paak excited to get his revenge on Johnny pic.twitter.com/8xWCL3tbr3 — nr- JOHNNYS SECURITY (@214yongss) May 2, 2022

Ninguém ama Nova York igual a Alicia Keys https://t.co/3YTMnt58k7 — LC (@Luis_Camiloo) May 3, 2022

Chlöe e Janelle Monáe #MetGala pic.twitter.com/QSMofAN3Yu — Portal Chloe x Halle (@portalcxh) May 3, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Normani together at the 2022 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/JAYoy5784p — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 3, 2022

SZA spotted with Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Bailey, Lizzo, QuestLove & Anderson Paak at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/VRYZMxo26R — SZA CRAVE ❤️‍🔥 (@SZACRAVE) May 3, 2022