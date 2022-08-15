Did Cardi B Finally Get The Face Tattoo She Wanted Since A Teenager? 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B was happy she didn’t get a face tattoo at 16 but earlier this year said she “really” wanted to tatt her son’s name on her face.

Last week, Drake unveiled a new face tattoo, and it appears that Cardi B is the latest celeb to debut fresh facial ink.

On Sunday evening, hairstylist Luis Santana shared a video with the caption “tattoo surprise.” The clip appears to show Cardi B getting the face tattoo inked. From the looks of Santana’s Instagram account, he is a member of Cardi’s inner circle.

Then tattooist Robinson De Los Santos shared an image of the NYC rapper on his IG Stories with the facial ink. While it is unclear what the ink says, it looks like a phrase inked in red on her lower jaw. Santana also shared another video os the rapper getting the ink. From this clip, it looks Cardi may have got her son Wave’s name etched. Check out the footage below.

Did Cardi B Get Her Face Tattoo?

The images appear to be recent; Cardi B wears her long natural tresses loose as she has done in photos uploaded to her official social media accounts. She flexed her healthy hair after recently sharing her hair care tips involving boiling onions.

Last year, Card B revealed that she almost got a face tattoo in her teens but came to her senses before going through with it. “Everyday I’m thankful at the fact that ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” she tweeted last summer. Belcalis even had the design planned out. “Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw,” she added.

Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw https://t.co/WMmlK0QR6Q pic.twitter.com/rYDkzRtuVr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, in January, Cardi B announced she had a change of heart and was considering inking her son’s name on her face. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she added. She also gave the biggest clue as to the design, revealing, “I want mine on my jaw.”

