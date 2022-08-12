Drake Debuts New Face Tattoo In Honor Of His Mom 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake has a fresh new face tatt; an inking of his mother’s initials, “S.G,” a tribute to his mother Sandra Graham, underneath his eye.

Drake is no stranger to the tattooist’s needle and is reported to have about 35 tattoos, many of which pay homage to the artists who inspire and uplift him.

The Canadian superstar’s right arm displays a portrait of Denzel Washington from the 1990 movie Mo’ Better Blues and one thought to be a tribute to his former flame, Rihanna. He also has a massive likeness of Young Money honcho Lil Wayne on the other arm and an inking of “BBK,” believed to be for his friend, U.K. rapper Skepta.

Drake's latest arm tattoo is a huge piece dedicated to Lil Wayne. pic.twitter.com/UNRujodkwZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 25, 2017

Drake also has two tattoos of R&B singer Sade and a tribute to the late great singer Aaliyah beneath a dove beside the words “I love you, peace.” Others include tributes to The Beatles, NBA stars, and various album references.

Drake just got his second Sade tattoo pic.twitter.com/hPYGVX43qL — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) June 13, 2017

His family also feature in his designs. Drake has a portrayal of his beloved son Adonis prominently featured on his right arm. Meanwhile his tricep bears a tatt of his father’s mugshot, inked in 2014. He also has a picture of his mother on his back, along with images of his late uncle and grandma.

Drake has the worst assortment of tattoos pic.twitter.com/ySqNrr8kiL — . (@username25478) August 12, 2022

However, his latest – an homage to his mother – is Drake’s first face tattoo. A simple etching of her initials placed near his eye. Drake shared the image on Instagram, noting simply “Sandra Gale” in the caption.

While Drake’s mother’s name is in fact Sandra Graham (nee Sher), it is believed the tatt is in his mother’s honor. Check out the new ink below, then watch a clip of the tattooist etching it.