Drake Debuts New Face Tattoo In Honor Of His Mom 

Drake is no stranger to the tattooist’s needle and is reported to have about 35 tattoos, many of which pay homage to the artists who inspire and uplift him.
The Canadian superstar’s right arm displays a portrait of Denzel Washington from the 1990 movie Mo’ Better Blues and one thought to be a tribute to his former flame, Rihanna. He also has a massive likeness of Young Money honcho Lil Wayne on the other arm and an inking of “BBK,” believed to be for his friend, U.K. rapper Skepta.
Drake also has two tattoos of R&B singer Sade and a tribute to the late great singer Aaliyah beneath a dove beside the words “I love you, peace.” Others include tributes to The Beatles, NBA stars, and various album references.
His family also feature in his designs. Drake has a portrayal of his beloved son Adonis prominently featured on his right arm. Meanwhile his tricep bears a tatt of his father’s mugshot, inked in 2014. He also has a picture of his mother on his back, along with images of his late uncle and grandma.
However, his latest – an homage to his mother – is Drake’s first face tattoo. A simple etching of her initials placed near his eye. Drake shared the image on Instagram, noting simply “Sandra Gale” in the caption.
While Drake’s mother’s name is in fact Sandra Graham (nee Sher), it is believed the tatt is in his mother’s honor. Check out the new ink below, then watch a clip of the tattooist etching it.