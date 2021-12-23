Drake Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh With New Tattoo

Drake adopted the paper plane imagery associated with the late fashion designer to honor him with a fresh ink on his forearm.

Drake has added to his body art with a micro realistic tattoo tribute to his friend, Virgil Abloh.

The Canadian superstar proudly displayed the fresh ink, an image of Virgil flying a paper plane down the runway at his debut show for Louis Vuitton.

Tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga posted the pic on Instagram with the caption: “A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake” @champagnepapi @virgilabloh Microrealism”

The paper plane is also significant as Virgil used his civil engineering degree to play a role in designing Drake’s $200 million jet.

Drake paid homage to the iconic fashion designer hours after his passing with a series of photos of himself and Abloh. My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…” He wrote. “Love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything.”

Drake was a long-time friend of Abloh and often shouted him out in his music. He designed Drizzy’s $185 Million Patek watch referenced in the track “Life Is Good.”

Drake famously uses his ink to honor the artists he respects and admires. A portrait of Lil Wayne is displayed on his upper arm while British singer Sade features twice on his torso. Aaliyah’s stunning visage and a young Michael Jackson are included among the faces tattooed on his back. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant’s jersey numbers and Denzel Washington’s character Bleek from Spike Lee’s 1990 film Mo’ Better Blues also take up space on his arms.