Did Joe Budden Throw Shade At Rory & Mal Over Their Interview Comments?

Last week, news broke that Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay signed a reported $10 million podcasting contract with SiriusXM’s Stitcher. Some people are speculating Rory and Mal’s ex-boss at The Joe Budden Podcast reacted to some comments the duo had to say in a recent article.

“Speaking for myself, I’m totally moved on in regard to that. I don’t even think about it. Where Rory and I stand now, looking back, it was the best thing that happened. I don’t have any reservations or any hard feelings toward anybody,” said Mal about parting ways with Joe Budden’s long-running show during an interview with Vulture.

Rory added, “I kinda wish it didn’t have to play out publicly. I thought that was a little corny. I thought we were all better than that, but you know, it is what it is. It made for good entertainment, I guess.”

According to reports, Joe Budden posted a statement on his Instagram Story this weekend that appeared to be a response to his former co-hosts. The message read, “They’ll question your character once you stop taking care of them.”

On October 15, a Twitter user tagged Joe Budden and mentioned that Rory and Mal “came up” since leaving The Joe Budden Podcast. Budden replied, “Isn’t it great!!???”

Isn’t it great!!??? — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 15, 2021

Joe Budden Threatened To File A Lawsuit Against Rory & Mal

Back in May, Joe Budden suggested he would sue Rory and Mal if they immediately launched a new podcast. Budden claimed their contracts contain a limited non-compete clause.

The New Jersey native did not actually take legal action against his estranged friends. During the Vulture Q&A, Rory and Mal were also asked about Joe Budden threatening to file a lawsuit against them over the New Rory & Mal podcast which launched in June.

Mal responded, “Yeah no, it’s not an issue for us. That’s something you would probably have to ask him, but it would be very funny — and a lot would be exposed — if he decided to do that.” Rory stated, “That’s not a route he would want to go. I can assure you that.”

As the back-and-forth between the two camps continues to play out in the media, Rory and Mal are planning to embark on their first live tour as New Rory & Mal podcasters. They will be in New York City on November 11 and Los Angeles on November 14.