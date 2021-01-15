Did Young Thug Show Support For Longtime Rival YFN Lucci After His Arrest?

(AllHipHop News)
The long-standing beef between Young Thug and YFN Lucci goes back many years. The two Atlanta-based recording artists have repeatedly made it clear they do not see eye-to-eye. Thug’s then-girlfriend, Jerrika Karlae, was even brought into the feud.
However, Thugger may have offered a digital olive branch of sorts. YFN Lucci recently turned himself in to Fulton County law enforcement officers following local police putting out a public request to locate the “Everyday We Lit” rapper.
Yesterday, Young Thug took to his Instagram to offer a positive message that seemed to be directed at Lucci. A short selfie video on the YSL leader’s IG Story was captioned, “On wanna see no n#### in jail #FREEALL.”
LFN Lucci (born Rayshawn Bennett) is accused of being involved in the death of 28-year-old James Adams of Atlanta. The TIG Records representative faces felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony charges.