Diddy Accused Of Drugging & Raping 10-Year-Old Boy

Diddy is facing numerous lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault while he awaits trial in his sex trafficking case.

Attorney Tony Buzbee sued Sean “Diddy” Combs once again, this time for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy. The lawsuit claimed Diddy drugged and raped the child during an “audition” in 2005.

The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, was an aspiring rapper. His family hired a consultant to help him break into the entertainment industry. The consultant arranged a meeting with Diddy, who allegedly requested to meet with the boy alone.

John Doe performed for Diddy at a hotel in New York. Diddy told the child he could “make him a star” and asked “how badly” the boy wanted it. The plaintiff said he’d “do anything.” The alleged victim was given a soda believed to be laced with drugs.

“After plaintiff consumed his soda and began feeling its effects, Combs told plaintiff to move closer to him, which plaintiff did,” the lawsuit read. “Combs then abruptly pushed plaintiff down and said words to the effect of, ‘You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.’ Once plaintiff had pushed plaintiff down, Combs pulled his penis out of his pants and told the 10-year-old plaintiff to ‘kiss it.’ When plaintiff resisted, Combs nevertheless forced his penis into plaintiff’s mouth and proceeded to repeatedly push it in and out.”

John Doe said he lost consciousness. The plaintiff woke up with his pants undone.

“His a### and buttocks hurt badly,” the lawsuit noted.

The boy cried as he sought his parents. Diddy allegedly threatened to hurt the child’s parents if the victim told anyone what happened.

John Doe’s parents noticed he was “lethargic and acting differently.” They were “terrified” to report the abuse after their son told them what occurred.

Buzbee is representing more than 150 people accusing Diddy of sexual assault. John Doe is one of multiple plaintiffs who were minors at the time of the abuse. Diddy’s lawyers denied the allegations.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” they said. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman.”

Diddy is currently in custody on racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. His trial is scheduled to start in May 2025.